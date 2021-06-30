Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Officials said 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley was last seen in the 3000 block of Carriage Drive Southwest in Cedar Rapids on June 24.

In the media notification, officials said she is a White, female 5′ 01″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. They said she has a small smiley face tattoo on her left ankle.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.