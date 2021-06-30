Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley

Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley.(CRPD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Officials said 16-year-old Katelynn Kirtley was last seen in the 3000 block of Carriage Drive Southwest in Cedar Rapids on June 24.

In the media notification, officials said she is a White, female 5′ 01″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. They said she has a small smiley face tattoo on her left ankle.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring construction signs
Iowa couple witnessed Surfside, Florida building collapse
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Officials from UPS, the Eastern Iowa Airport, and Iowa Lawmakers celebrate completion of...
New UPS facility celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

Latest News

The CDC is investigating an increase in reports of a cardiac condition in young people who have...
Iowa reports one COVID-19 death, 117 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
(Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)
Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor
Field of Dreams movie site
Beyond the Game releases schedule of events ahead of Field of Dreams MLB game
A former Iowa State Cyclone is heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.
Former Iowa State women’s basketball player heading to Tokyo Olympics