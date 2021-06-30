Mercy Iowa City partnering to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, while supplies last, encouraging rural communities to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Saturday, July 3, the vaccination clinic will take place at 2765 500th St. SW in Iowa City, located at the Historical Sharon High School/Community Center grounds. The clinic will run from 12-2 p.m. following the Sharon Center Independence Day Parade. Community members will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Mercy Iowa City and Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa have partnered multiple times to provide COVID-19 testing sites, with great success in communities like Kalona and Muscatine.

One Johnson County farmer says he received his COVID-19 vaccine to keep his community and himself safe from the virus, especially as variants become increasingly more concerning. He hopes to encourage others to get vaccinated and help his community reach herd immunity. “Masking and social distancing have worked in decreasing our risk [of contracting COVID-19], but the next step is vaccination, which I was glad to receive,” said Nyle Kauffman, MD, a retired physician and Johnson County farmer. “My getting vaccinated not only helps me but the people around me, because I will be less likely to infect them. I value being part of a healthy community.”

People are encouraged to call Mercy On Call at 319-358-2767 or Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa at 319-530-6002 for more information.

