Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating after they said a shooting sent a juvenile to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers received a call at around 11:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of 6th Street southwest. That’s not far from Taylor Elementary.

Police said officers arrived to find the victim and the crime scene nearby.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in this case. An investigation is ongoing.

