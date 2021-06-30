Show You Care
Joining Trump at border, GOP congressman eyes path to power

FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo ranking member Jim Banks of Ind., speaks during a...
FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo ranking member Jim Banks of Ind., speaks during a House Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, hearing about Military Criminal Investigative Organization Reform Recommendations from the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the GOP looks to take back the House in 2022 midterms, Banks is developing a policy agenda that could bridge the divide between the party of Ronald Reagan and the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A little-known Indiana congressman is becoming an influential voice in the Republican Party.

As the GOP looks to take back the House in 2022, Rep. Jim Banks is developing a policy agenda that could bridge the divide between the party of Ronald Reagan and the party of Trump.

Banks is the leader of the influential Republican Study Committee, and he recently had a private audience with Trump and laid out the group’s plans.

The meeting marked Banks’ rising political fortunes, which have propelled him from small-town Indiana government to the halls of Congress in a little over a decade.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

