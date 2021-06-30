Show You Care
Iowa reports one COVID-19 death, 117 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, and one additional COVID-19-related death.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,823 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,134 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,488,285 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,172 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,795,400 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 10.0 percent.

The state reported 70 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 12 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 21 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

