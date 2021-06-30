Show You Care
Humidity levels drop by the end of the week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out with the heating of the day, but impacts look to be minimal. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s, Cedar Rapids and south, with higher temperatures the further northwest that you go.

Temperatures tonight fall into the low 60s. Our weather stays fairly quiet the rest of the week and through the holiday weekend. An isolated shower or two may be possible tomorrow afternoon again and then we are mostly sunny through the weekend. Highs stay primarily in the 80s with comfortable humidity.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Humidity is set to decrease