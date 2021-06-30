Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Group raises money for Mollie TIbbetts Memorial Fund by running from Iowa City to Davenport

Group that ran from Iowa City to Davenport presenting the check to the University of Iowa, and...
Group that ran from Iowa City to Davenport presenting the check to the University of Iowa, and the family of Mollie TIbbetts(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A group of runners ran from Iowa City to the Davenport to raise money for the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund. They presented the check to Mollie’s family Wednesday morning at Kinnick Stadium.

They raised more than $18,000. The memorial fund was started in 2018 after the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. She was killed while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn.

The memorial fund supports mental health services for children and adolescents at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Tibbetts dreamed of being a child psychologist. Her family is thankful to see money go to a cause she was passionate about.

“A cause that she really wanted to you know dedicate her life to, she wanted her job to be,” said Mollie’s brother Scott Tibbetts. “Whenever she talked about it, it was something you could tell she felt strongly about, and I’m glad we were able to raise money in her name.”

The man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, will be sentenced next month. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring construction signs
Iowa couple witnessed Surfside, Florida building collapse
Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.

Latest News

Iowa is one 11 states that has not yet requested money from the American Rescue Plan.
Iowa one of 11 states that has not yet requested money from American Rescue Plan
The Court ruled that former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad did not illegally discriminate or...
Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor
Iowa lawmakers may now stop Planned Parenthood from providing state-funded sex education to...
Planned Parenthood barred from providing state-funded sex education to school kids
The city of Cedar Rapids says Derecho tree debris collection is now complete.
Cedar Rapids completes derecho tree debris collection