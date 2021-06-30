Group raises money for Mollie TIbbetts Memorial Fund by running from Iowa City to Davenport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A group of runners ran from Iowa City to the Davenport to raise money for the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund. They presented the check to Mollie’s family Wednesday morning at Kinnick Stadium.

They raised more than $18,000. The memorial fund was started in 2018 after the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. She was killed while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn.

The memorial fund supports mental health services for children and adolescents at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Tibbetts dreamed of being a child psychologist. Her family is thankful to see money go to a cause she was passionate about.

“A cause that she really wanted to you know dedicate her life to, she wanted her job to be,” said Mollie’s brother Scott Tibbetts. “Whenever she talked about it, it was something you could tell she felt strongly about, and I’m glad we were able to raise money in her name.”

The man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, will be sentenced next month. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

