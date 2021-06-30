Show You Care
GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will use a donation from a Republican donor to fund a deployment of up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Noem joins a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to Texas.

Noem’s spokesman says private funding for the deployment will alleviate taxpayer costs. But Democratic state Sen. Reynold Nesiba warns that it sets a dangerous precedent.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he has authorized a 90-day deployment of up to 40 National Guard troops to the border.

His office says that deployment is not privately funded.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

