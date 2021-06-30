Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people had to go to the hospital after a crash involving an intoxicated driver in Linn County.

Officials said it happened around 6 p.m. at Highway 13 and County Home Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Silver Audi did not stop at the intersection and struck a mini-van carrying three people.

All four people involved in the crash went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi faces charges for operating while intoxicated and other traffic related charges.

