Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people had to go to the hospital after a crash involving an intoxicated driver in Linn County.

Officials said it happened around 6 p.m. at Highway 13 and County Home Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Silver Audi did not stop at the intersection and struck a mini-van carrying three people.

All four people involved in the crash went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi faces charges for operating while intoxicated and other traffic related charges.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring construction signs
Iowa couple witnessed Surfside, Florida building collapse
Officials from UPS, the Eastern Iowa Airport, and Iowa Lawmakers celebrate completion of...
New UPS facility celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony
The Iowa City Police Department badge on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Iowa City Police investigating Monday night shooting

Latest News

Four injured in crash involving intoxicated driver in Linn County
Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police say Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 motel in Urbandale around 11:30 in the...
Urbandale police searching for missing woman with ties to eastern Iowa.
Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting in Cedar Rapids