Four injured in Linn County crash involving intoxicated driver
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people had to go to the hospital after a crash involving an intoxicated driver in Linn County.
Officials said it happened around 6 p.m. at Highway 13 and County Home Road.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Silver Audi did not stop at the intersection and struck a mini-van carrying three people.
All four people involved in the crash went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Audi faces charges for operating while intoxicated and other traffic related charges.
