Former Iowa State women’s basketball player heading to Tokyo Olympics

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Cyclone is heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

Canadian Basketball announced Bridget Carleton is on the country’s Olympic roster.

Carleton played for the Cyclone’s from 2015 to 2019.

Carleton is originally from Canada.

According to Iowa State Athletics, she helped earn Canada its third straight Olympic appearance in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Canada’s first game is July 26.

