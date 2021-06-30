Show You Care
Former Iowa State women’s basketball player heading to Tokyo Olympics

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Cyclone is heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

Canadian Basketball announced Bridget Carleton is on the country’s Olympic roster.

Carleton played for the Cyclone’s from 2015 to 2019.

Carleton is originally from Canada.

According to Iowa State Athletics, she helped earn Canada its third straight Olympic appearance in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Canada’s first game is July 26.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

