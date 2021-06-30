Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque County Conservation Board proposes $40 million bond issue to address conservation projects

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Dubuque County could be voting on a $40 million bond measure later this year to address projects in the county’s conservation plan.

The Dubuque County Conservation Board proposed to petition county supervisors to put the measure on the ballot. The 280-page plan, which was completed in 2020, includes renovations to many parks and outdoor recreational areas in the county, including the Heritage Trail and Swiss Valley Nature Center.

Art Roche, who serves as chair of the Dubuque County Land and Water Legacy, said they learned people used local parks two to three times more during the pandemic.

”So that just drove home the need for preserving and conserving these resources for all the residents of Dubuque County,” Roche said.

Roche emphasized local parks are not particularly deteriorated, but they want to work ahead of that to prevent them from getting to that point.

“We are making a case that things could get into a serious state of deterioration if a lot of the things that were included in the county conservation board’s plan are not addressed,” Roche said. “So it is just a matter of being good stewards to a land we really cherish.”

If the county supervisors were to put the measure on a ballot, it would require 60 percent approval to pass.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
Robert Golwitzer, Jr., 42, of Ankeny.
Ankeny man arrested after missing chicken McNugget sauce leads to bomb threat
Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in

Latest News

Vivie Boutique in downtown Dubuque opened in June 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19...
Dubuque clothing stores seeing a considerable uptick in shoppers
Benefit concert held to help locate missing Montezuma boy.
Poweshiek County community members holding benefit to try to find Xavior Harrelson
Cedar Rapids students participate in a credit recovery program.
Cedar Rapids high school students get second chance at passing classes
Xavior Harrelson benefit concert.
Concert to boost Xavior Harrelson reward fund in Grinnell