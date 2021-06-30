Dubuque County Conservation Board proposes $40 million bond issue to address conservation projects

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Dubuque County could be voting on a $40 million bond measure later this year to address projects in the county’s conservation plan.

The Dubuque County Conservation Board proposed to petition county supervisors to put the measure on the ballot. The 280-page plan, which was completed in 2020, includes renovations to many parks and outdoor recreational areas in the county, including the Heritage Trail and Swiss Valley Nature Center.

Art Roche, who serves as chair of the Dubuque County Land and Water Legacy, said they learned people used local parks two to three times more during the pandemic.

”So that just drove home the need for preserving and conserving these resources for all the residents of Dubuque County,” Roche said.

Roche emphasized local parks are not particularly deteriorated, but they want to work ahead of that to prevent them from getting to that point.

“We are making a case that things could get into a serious state of deterioration if a lot of the things that were included in the county conservation board’s plan are not addressed,” Roche said. “So it is just a matter of being good stewards to a land we really cherish.”

If the county supervisors were to put the measure on a ballot, it would require 60 percent approval to pass.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.