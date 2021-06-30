“Diaper Days” helping Eastern Iowa families who can’t afford diapers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids nonprofit is helping people in need who can’t afford diapers. Diaper days is held the last Wednesday of each month at the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank located at 420 6th Street South East in Cedar Rapids.

Families can drive up and take home up to 50 diapers. Leaders say one in three families struggles to afford diapers for their babies.

“The need is out there,” said Meridith Myers, Director of Programming with YPN. “You know sometimes the cost of diapers is the difference between being able to afford food for your family or making rent. Diapers get very expensive for families.”

The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank plan to hold diaper days through September.