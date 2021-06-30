Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.(CA Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A couple faces an $18,000 fine after officials found 36 protected Joshua trees dug up on their property.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter dug up the trees as they made way for a new home.

They told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know it was illegal to rip up and bury the trees.

A neighbor tipped off the authorities and a wildlife official found the trees buried.

The fine is part of an agreement to dismiss the 36 misdemeanors against the couple.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring construction signs
Iowa couple witnessed Surfside, Florida building collapse
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Officials from UPS, the Eastern Iowa Airport, and Iowa Lawmakers celebrate completion of...
New UPS facility celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

Latest News

Field of Dreams movie site
Beyond the Game releases schedule of events ahead of Field of Dreams MLB game
More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
US home contract signings rebound in May
A former Iowa State Cyclone is heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.
Former Iowa State women’s basketball player heading to Tokyo Olympics
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations