Concert and silent auction raise thousands for Xavior Harrelson reward fund

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was very emotional; we want the best outcome possible,” said Ofelia Dillingham, a family friend of Xavior Harrelson’s mother, Sarah.

One after another, hundreds of people flocked to the Poweshiek County Fair Grounds to raise money for reward funds for tips leading to Harrelson’s whereabouts.

11-year-old Xavior Harrelson went missing over a month ago from his hometown of Montezuma.

“I pray that he gets brought home,” said Dillingham.

Dillingham said she has known Sarah since high school, and while she had only met Xavior once, the interaction left an impact.

“He was one of the brightest little kids,” she said. “He was always smiling, and you just have a good feeling when you are around him.”

She said similar memories were what kept her and members in the community searching the family pleaded for help.

“He enjoyed spending time with his family,” said Kevin Hall, a volunteer in the search. “He would always ask when the next time would be that we would see them. The family wants him home.”

It was hope that kept Dillingham, her family, and others wanting to know what happened, searching.

“I can’t imagine what the family was going through,” said Dillingham. “It was hard on the people that were just around town.”

