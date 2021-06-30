Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Concert and silent auction raise thousands for Xavior Harrelson reward fund

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was very emotional; we want the best outcome possible,” said Ofelia Dillingham, a family friend of Xavior Harrelson’s mother, Sarah.

One after another, hundreds of people flocked to the Poweshiek County Fair Grounds to raise money for reward funds for tips leading to Harrelson’s whereabouts.

11-year-old Xavior Harrelson went missing over a month ago from his hometown of Montezuma.

“I pray that he gets brought home,” said Dillingham.

Dillingham said she has known Sarah since high school, and while she had only met Xavior once, the interaction left an impact.

“He was one of the brightest little kids,” she said. “He was always smiling, and you just have a good feeling when you are around him.”

She said similar memories were what kept her and members in the community searching the family pleaded for help.

“He enjoyed spending time with his family,” said Kevin Hall, a volunteer in the search. “He would always ask when the next time would be that we would see them. The family wants him home.”

It was hope that kept Dillingham, her family, and others wanting to know what happened, searching.

“I can’t imagine what the family was going through,” said Dillingham. “It was hard on the people that were just around town.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring construction signs
Robert Golwitzer, Jr., 42, of Ankeny.
Ankeny man arrested after missing chicken McNugget sauce leads to bomb threat

Latest News

Construction at the Cargill rail yard in Cedar Rapids, pictured June 29, 2021.
Construction starts on Cargill rail yard project in Cedar Rapids neighborhood
Construction starts on Cargill rail yard project in Cedar Rapids neighborhood
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Iowa City shooting.
Police investigating shooting on Monday night in Iowa City