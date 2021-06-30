Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bremer County emergency management seeking 45-year-old man

The logo for the Bremer County Emergency Management office.
The logo for the Bremer County Emergency Management office.(Courtesy: Bremer County Emergency Management)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Bremer County are looking for a 45-year-old man with a vague description.

The Bremer County Emergency Management agency said, in a post to its Facebook page, that it was trying to locate a man, 45, who is 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds, and has a goatee. He was last known to be wearing a camouflage vest, blue jeans, and a black t-shirt. Officials said he was last seen in the Waverly area.

The post said that if you encounter the man to call 911 and do not approach him.

No other details were provided.

Attempt to Locate - 45 year old male, six feet tall, weighs 235 pounds. Last wearing camo vest, blue jeans, black...

Posted by Bremer County Emergency Management on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
Robert Golwitzer, Jr., 42, of Ankeny.
Ankeny man arrested after missing chicken McNugget sauce leads to bomb threat
Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in

Latest News

The Emergency Room at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is seeing an uptick in...
Local ER doctor concerned after seeing spike in traumatic injuries, specifically from e-scooters
UPS ribbon-cutting ceremony in Cedar Rapids.
UPS opens new facility at Eastern Iowa Airport
South Dakota governor Twitter statement.
South Dakota sending National Guard troops to southern border, using GOP donor's money
Farming labor shortage.
Agriculture industry reporting labor shortage