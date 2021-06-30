Bremer County emergency management seeking 45-year-old man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Bremer County are looking for a 45-year-old man with a vague description.

The Bremer County Emergency Management agency said, in a post to its Facebook page, that it was trying to locate a man, 45, who is 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds, and has a goatee. He was last known to be wearing a camouflage vest, blue jeans, and a black t-shirt. Officials said he was last seen in the Waverly area.

The post said that if you encounter the man to call 911 and do not approach him.

No other details were provided.

Attempt to Locate - 45 year old male, six feet tall, weighs 235 pounds. Last wearing camo vest, blue jeans, black... Posted by Bremer County Emergency Management on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.