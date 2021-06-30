Beyond the Game releases schedule of events ahead of Field of Dreams MLB game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience, have announced the line-up of events for this year.

The event is set for August 11-12 in Dyersville. It comes ahead of the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12.

The schedule includes a country music concert at Commercial Club Park on August 11. Organizers said up-and-coming country music artists Shy Carter, Ingrid Andress and Maddie & Tae will perform.

Additionally, regional bands will perform at City Square on August 11 and 12.

Other events include an Experience Iowa Zone, to showcase products made in Iowa, and a Kids Zone featuring family-friendly activities.

A movie night is planned for August 11 at City Square, and there will also be a viewing party for the MLB game at City Square on August 12.

All events are free to attend.

See the full schedule of events and times here.

