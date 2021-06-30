Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Beyond the Game releases schedule of events ahead of Field of Dreams MLB game

Field of Dreams movie site
Field of Dreams movie site(kevin)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience, have announced the line-up of events for this year.

The event is set for August 11-12 in Dyersville. It comes ahead of the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12.

The schedule includes a country music concert at Commercial Club Park on August 11. Organizers said up-and-coming country music artists Shy Carter, Ingrid Andress and Maddie & Tae will perform.

Additionally, regional bands will perform at City Square on August 11 and 12.

Other events include an Experience Iowa Zone, to showcase products made in Iowa, and a Kids Zone featuring family-friendly activities.

A movie night is planned for August 11 at City Square, and there will also be a viewing party for the MLB game at City Square on August 12.

All events are free to attend.

See the full schedule of events and times here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring construction signs
Iowa couple witnessed Surfside, Florida building collapse
FILE - A freight train with attached semi-trailer cars dangles from a bridge over the Iowa...
Derecho struck wide swath of Iowa 23 years ago
Officials from UPS, the Eastern Iowa Airport, and Iowa Lawmakers celebrate completion of...
New UPS facility celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

Latest News

A former Iowa State Cyclone is heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.
Former Iowa State women’s basketball player heading to Tokyo Olympics
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump
Trump to meet with Texas Gov. at southern border
FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo ranking member Jim Banks of Ind., speaks during a...
Joining Trump at border, GOP congressman eyes path to power
Police said Lloyd Koger Jr., 42, and James Phillips, 19, are facing charges in the 2017...
Two men sentenced for 2017 shooting in Cedar Rapids