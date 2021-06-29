Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two people hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP Images)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a Tuesday morning crash in northern Black Hawk County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:13 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash between two sedans at the intersection of Cedar-Wapsi Road and U.S. Highway 63.

An 84-year-old man and a juvenile female were both taken to Allen Hospital as a result of the crash. Officials described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in
Robert Golwitzer, Jr., 42, of Ankeny.
Ankeny man arrested after missing chicken McNugget sauce leads to bomb threat

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Iowa City Police Department badge on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Iowa City Police investigating Monday night shooting
Officials from UPS, the Eastern Iowa Airport, and Iowa Lawmakers celebrate completion of...
New UPS facility celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony
Prosecutor: Teen charged in killing in Omaha planned ‘to hunt people’