Two people hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a Tuesday morning crash in northern Black Hawk County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:13 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash between two sedans at the intersection of Cedar-Wapsi Road and U.S. Highway 63.

An 84-year-old man and a juvenile female were both taken to Allen Hospital as a result of the crash. Officials described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

