Travel bookings up, trip prices increase as surge of people want vacations

A travel agency in Cedar Rapids says that post-pandemic dream trip might be gone if you don’t book fast.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - AAA predicts travel rates for this 4th of July weekend will be 40 percent higher than last year. It comes as travel is steadily ramping up.

General Manager of Travel Leaders Destinations, Sandy Cabalka, says trip prices are going up and people are booking fast. She says many travelers are ready to see their friends and family again, choosing to travel around the country.

Cabalka says they’re seeing a price increase as places try to make up for revenue losses. She says right now, people aren’t going to find last minute deals that fit a budget and a timeline.

“Some of the airlines and hotels are struggling with staffing, so they may not be at full capacity. So what you’re wanting to do is get into that space. Everybody thinks they’ll be great airfares, there’s not. Everybody is making up for revenue losses,” said Cabalka.

Last week, American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights through mid-July in part due to labor shortages. She says because of the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, the best advise is to book fast.

There’s also an uptick in airport screenings ahead of the holiday weekend. The TSA screened the highest number of travelers since the beginning of the pandemic this past weekend, with more than 2.1 million passengers. Based on AAA travel bookings, Orlando is the top domestic destination for American travelers.

Cabalka says that’s what their numbers are showing too. Typical leisure destinations like Disney and Vegas are back to pre-pandemic bookings.

Although people are beginning to travel internationally, Cabalka says most people choosing to vacation in the country. She says an increase in people who are traveling international are seeking out travel agents to help navigate COVID-19 protocols abroad.

“Information is becoming so fast and so furious, protocols are changing, the CDC puts out new warnings. You know, it’s just really that process isn’t as fast as it used to be. And it’s becoming more complicated than it used to be,” said Cabalka.

She says business gets better every day.

