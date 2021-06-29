Texas Governor Greg Abbott posts border wall update on social media

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The reality of a border wall got a little closer Monday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter.

On his personal Twitter page, Abbott posted a video showing land being cleared.

Along with the video, he wrote, “Building the border barrier has begun with the clearing of land for the building process.”

Abbott went on to write that the Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process.

Nowhere in his post however does he give the location of where this video was taken.

The video has not been posted on the governor’s official state of Texas social media or website accounts.

Building the border barrier has begun.



The 1st step is to get easements on land.



The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process.



That is what is happening here.



The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process. pic.twitter.com/n9JUN0CymL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2021

