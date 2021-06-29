Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Showers possible today, some could be heavy

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another humid day. There’s a chance of showers as well and given the high humidity in the air, any showers that move over your location may produce heavy rainfall. Highs will again be around 80. Tomorrow, this front slowly moves to the south, effectively drying out much of the area and dropping the humidity a bit. By Thursday, the setup is a bit different with a cold front moving in from the northeast. This may allow for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon. We’re still planning on an exceptional weekend when it comes to the weather with highs mainly in the 80s and lows into the 60. It looks dry at this time for all weekend activities and events.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in
WW2 sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest nearly 80 years later
World War II sailor killed in attack at Pearl Harbor laid to rest nearly 80 years later

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Muggy air brings scattered showers
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Humid today, watch for a few showers to push through