Showers possible today, some could be heavy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another humid day. There’s a chance of showers as well and given the high humidity in the air, any showers that move over your location may produce heavy rainfall. Highs will again be around 80. Tomorrow, this front slowly moves to the south, effectively drying out much of the area and dropping the humidity a bit. By Thursday, the setup is a bit different with a cold front moving in from the northeast. This may allow for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon. We’re still planning on an exceptional weekend when it comes to the weather with highs mainly in the 80s and lows into the 60. It looks dry at this time for all weekend activities and events.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.