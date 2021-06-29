Poll shows majority of Iowans oppose law banning the teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows a majority of Iowans oppose a change in state law that bans the teaching of what some lawmakers call “divisive concepts” in diversity training at schools, state universities, and in government.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, 56 percent of Iowans oppose the ban, and 34 percent say they’re in favor of it. Ten percent were unsure.

Gov. Reynolds signed the law on June 8, and it goes into effect on July 1.

House file 802 bans 10 “divisive concepts” including:

The Idea that the U.S. and the state of Iowa are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist

The idea that one sex or race is inherently superior to another sex or race

The idea that an individual, by virtue of race or sex is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive

Iowans are split by party on the banning of these concepts, with 76 percent of Democrats opposing the ban, and 57 percent of Republicans favoring it.

Iowa is one of several states that have passed laws banning or restricting similar concepts from being taught in schools.

Seltzer & Co. of Des Moines conducted the poll of 807 Iowans ages 18 and older from June 13-16. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

See the full results of the poll here.

