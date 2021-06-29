New UPS facility celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The new 53,800 square-foot UPS facility at the Eastern Iowa Airport celebrated its completion.

The project, which broke ground in 2019, was completed on time and on budget. The project was funded from Federal and State grants, as well as, through the airport commission.

“When you see businesses and the government work hand-in-hand, that’s what we’re all trying to do is move things forward. It’s been a great partnership,” said Steve Kenneke, Vice President of UPS Central Zone Air Operations.

The new facility will employ about 100 employees and will allow UPS to continue to grow its operations in Iowa.

“As we continue to grow, as UPS continues to grow, we have expansion capabilities here,” said Kenneke.

Not only will UPS be expanding its operations, but building a west side cargo operation will allow CID to expand its main air terminal.

“Relocating cargo operations to the west side will provide the space for the air terminal to grow as passenger numbers rebound to pre-pandemic levels and increase in the future,” said Marty Lenss, airport director, in a recent press release.

CID accounts for 50 percent of all cargo operations in the state.

