Mercy Iowa City to hold another rural vaccination clinic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major healthcare provider in Johnson County will be partnering with another organization to encourage rural residents to get a coronavirus vaccination.

Mercy Iowa City and Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 3, from Noon until 2:00 p.m. It will take place at the Sharon High School/Community Center grounds in the unincorporated town of Sharon Center, located at 2765 500th Street SW. The event will offer free vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anybody wanting more information can call Mercy at (319) 358-2767, or Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa at (319) 530-6002.

