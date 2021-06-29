Show You Care
Marion residents pick up the pieces from weekend flash flooding

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of Marion received over 6 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leaving parts of the city and homes with flood damage and debris.

“I opened up the unfinished side of our basement and water just came crashing in,” Justin Daniel, a Marion resident whose basement flooded with nearly 6 inches of water, said.

The Daniel family was forced to rip up all their carpet and throw away many items such as a couch, cabinets, and many of their children’s toys.

“It’s just stuff. I’m glad that we’re okay,” Dayna Daniel said.

The Daniel family is still awaiting repairs from the August derecho and now will have to repair much of their basement. Trying to remain positive, Justin and Dayna said this all comes with being a homeowner.

Marion Public Services Department is offering free flood debris pick-up services to its residents through July 9. all residents must do is call the Public Services Department to schedule a pick-up time. In addition, the American Red Cross and Salvation Army will also be providing Marion residents with free flood clean-up kits. These kits include mops, bleach, gloves, and other supplies to assist in the clean-up.

