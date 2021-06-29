Marion Independent School District shares first draft of new logo and mascot
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District has released the first draft of the school’s new logo and mascot.
The school board approved changing its mascot to the Wolves in May.
It will replace its old mascot, the Indians.
The draft shown Monday night isn’t a finalized design, but the board seemed to like it.
