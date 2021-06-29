Show You Care
Law enforcement seeking two people connected to May homicide in Waterloo

A crime investigation.
A crime investigation.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in two Iowa communities are asking for the public’s help in locating persons of interest tied to a mid-May homicide in Waterloo.

Police in Waterloo and Des Moines are looking for Marcus Robert Sykes, 25, and Shireca Wilson, 23. They believe that Sykes was in possession of a firearm at around the time of a shooting on May 15, 2021, in the 1400 block of Hammond Avenue in Waterloo. Officials have reason to believe that he and Wilson have fled to Des Moines.

Sykes has a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Wilson has a warrant for a probation violation.

Dayton Lee Matlock, 23, was killed in the shooting on May 15. Two other women were shot and injured, but not named by officers.

Anybody with information about their whereabouts should call 911. Tips can be called into the Waterloo Police Department through a non-emergency number at (319) 291-4340. They can also be called into Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers at (855) 300-TIPS, by texting the word CEDAR with information to 274637, or through that organization’s website. CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa is also accepting tips at (515) 223-1400.

