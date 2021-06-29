Show You Care
Johnson County aims to help tenants, landlords by offering help desk next month

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The federal moratorium on evictions is currently set to expire on July 31, ending protections that were part of the U.S. government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now that it will come to an end, help desks are getting set up in many of Iowa’s major counties to deal with the effects. Johnson County’s will open July 12 in the courthouse in Iowa City.

“Iowa Legal Aid attorney, as well as someone representing Shelter House, will be there for tenants and landlords to try and help get the rent assistance that is available into the hands of the landlords,” Ericka Petersen, with Iowa Legal Aid, said.

Iowa Legal Aid has seen a 140% increase in calls about eviction over the past six years, but legal filings have not matched that rate in court. Petersen thinks that’s, in part, because of the moratorium.

“We are worried that when the moratorium ends, we’re likely to see those filings match with what we’ve already seen internally,” Petersen said.

The overall goal for this help desk is to keep people in their homes and help landlords get paid. Regardless of whether or not tenants are able to pay rent in full, in part, or not at all.

“The city is providing additional assistance for Iowa City residents. If you’re willing to accept one month’s payment of rent while we work through this backlog and try to get this application in, can you wait to see if they can access up to 12 months of state assistance,” Tracy Hightshoe, the Iowa City Neighborhood and Development Services director, said.

City and county leaders stress it’s important for people to contact them if they see an issue coming up soon.

