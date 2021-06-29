Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's...
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's Lincoln Dinner, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans eyeing a 2024 White House run are wasting no time in jockeying for a strong position in what could be an extremely crowded field of contenders.

The politicking will only intensify in the coming weeks, particularly in Iowa, home to the nation’s leadoff presidential caucuses and a state where conservative evangelicals play a significant role in steering the GOP’s direction.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas is slated to visit the state on Tuesday.

In the past week alone, Nikki Haley regaled activists in Iowa, Mike Pence courted donors in California and Donald Trump returned to the rally stage, teasing a third campaign for the White House.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in
WW2 sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest nearly 80 years later
World War II sailor killed in attack at Pearl Harbor laid to rest nearly 80 years later

Latest News

The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they...
Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet concrete after ignoring road construction signs
U.S. military leaders say they're concerned about what will happen after they leave Afghanistan.
US military leaders share concerns over leaving Afghanistan
Crews begin the sixth day of rescue and recovery following the deadly condo collapse near...
11 dead, 150 missing after partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida
Rescuers and families hold out hope that someone will be found alive six days after the...
Search for survivors, answers in condo collapse
There will be a benefit concert in Grinnell for Xavior Harrelson.
Xavior Harrelson benefit concert set for Tuesday night in Grinnell