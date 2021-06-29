Iowa reports 93 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 93 more COVID-19 cases, but had no additional deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,706 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,133 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,482,450 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,118 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,794,228 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 8.3 percent.

The state reported 66 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 12 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 18 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.