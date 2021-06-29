Show You Care
Iowa officials ID man whose body was found in Lake Ahquabi

Lake Ahquabi, located south of Indianola in south-central Iowa.
Lake Ahquabi, located south of Indianola in south-central Iowa.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Natural Resources)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified the man whose body was pulled from a south-central Iowa lake over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday in a news release that the body of 33-year-old Joshua Sweeden, of Indianola. was found Sunday morning in Lake Ahquabi near Indianola. Officials say Sweeden’s body was found near the beach and a swimming area at the lake.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Officials have said no foul play is suspected in Sweeden’s death.

