Iowa couple witnessed Surfside, Florida building collapse

By KCCI
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILO, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa couple says they witnessed the building collapse in Surfside, Florida last Thursday.

Wyatt and Laura Hagenow, from southern Iowa, were on their honeymoon at a resort next door to the condo when it collapsed.

The couple said they heard the crash at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by a second crash.

They say both crashes sounded like a plane took off.

“Right after we heard it crash, I heard screaming outside, and then I heard people running around our building and then the alarms started to go off, so he got up and looked out the window,” Laura Hagenow said.

The couple had to evacuate and ended up at a shelter at a local rec center just a few blocks away.

They were eventually put up at a different hotel.

They said they are thankful for their good fortune.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

