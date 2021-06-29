Iowa City Police investigating Monday night shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting on the city’s west side.

At around 10:59 p.m. on Monday, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of an apparent shooting around the 700 block of Michael Street, which north of West Benton Street. Officers arrived and located a woman who had been shot, who was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Her injuries were described by officials as non-life-threatening.

Officials said that the initial report to police claimed the woman was shot by someone in a vehicle driving by while she was in another vehicle in a parking lot. They do not believe it was a random shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

