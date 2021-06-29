Humidity is set to decrease

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A front moves southeast drying us out. Wednesday looks like a very nice day. There is a slight chance of a shower to the south if the front hangs close enough to the state. A cold front slides through Thursday on Thursday and may trigger a pop-up storm, but it looks to remain very isolated. Highs pressure settles in after that taking control of the weather. This will bring us a very nice July 4th weekend. Have a great night!

