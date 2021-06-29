Show You Care
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits

FILE - Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal shooting.
FILE - Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal shooting.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Jun. 29, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gun deaths have been surging in Iowa as a law is set to go into effect that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Tuesday that a record 353 people died from gunshot wounds in Iowa in 2020, a 23% increase from the previous high in 2019. This year saw 85 firearm homicides, an 80% increase.

Suicides still made up three of every four gun deaths in the state.

A leading gun violence researcher said he expects Iowa’s sweeping handgun deregulation that begins Thursday to make things even worse.

