Gas prices expected to rise ahead of 4th of July weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re planning on a road trip for this 4th of July weekend, you may find it difficult to find gas.

Fewer tank-drivers, along with a pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply-chain bottlenecks and shortages.

The ‘National Tank Truck Carriers’ reports 20-25 percent of tank trucks are sitting idle in the U.S.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

Prices at the pump are also rising.

AAA reports the national average price of gas is $3.10 per gallon.

That number is expected to increase by 50 cents by this weekend.

