Fort Dodge driver ends up in wet cement after ignoring construction signs

By KCCI
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - The Fort Dodge police department is urging drivers to pay attention to road signs after they say one woman learned the hard way.

They said a 37-year-old woman drove past construction barriers and into wet concrete.

Construction crews blocked off the road beforehand, and crews reportedly tried to stop her vehicle.

She drove into wet concrete while attempting to switch lanes.

The driver claims she was following GPS instructions.

Fort Dodge urges people to not ignore road signs and to not drive around the barricades.

