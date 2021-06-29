Show You Care
Dubuque man gets more than a year in prison for possession of fentanyl, intent to distribute

(Source: Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man received a federal prison sentence after officials said he was found in possession of more than five grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute it.

In a news release, officials said 42-year-old Jonathan Duffey admitted, in a plea agreement, that he sold heroin and fentanyl in the Dubuque area in early 2020.

Dubuque police said during a February 2020 traffic stop of a vehicle, in which Duffey was a passenger, Duffey swallowed three or four baggies of heroin that also contained fentanyl.

Officers later conducted a search of Duffey’s home, in which they found digital scales, vials of naloxone, drug packaging, and a little more than five grams of a substance that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Duffey’s home was within 1,000 feet of Orange Park and Madison Park in Dubuque.

He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, and must serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

