Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office adding position to address increase in mental health related calls

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is opening a new position to help in its response to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

A new partnership between the sheriff’s office and two mental health providers in eastern Iowa, Foundation 2 and the East Central Region, will employ a mental health liaison within the department. Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said since the pandemic began, more people have been calling saying they feel suicidal, and when someone is in distress, having a mental health professional respond makes sense.

”We want to get out there and get to them and try to serve them as best as we can,” Kennedy said. “Unfortunately, when you are in law enforcement, you are not necessarily always the best person to serve those people in the way that they need to be served.”

This person will be a social worker who will interact with callers in the midst of a mental health crisis. That liaison will respond in the moment and work to help people get connected to mental health services.

The liaison will be employed by Foundation 2 out of Cedar Rapids. However, the person will be stationed within the sheriff’s office. Kennedy said they are currently in the process of hiring someone and hope to have that process finished by July 1.

Tax dollars from the East Central Region will cover the initial $75,000 cost, but that funding will decrease annually with the county having to make up the rest.

