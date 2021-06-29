Daycares struggle two-fold from pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Child care centers have been struggling in more ways than one since the pandemic: They’re having trouble finding workers which has led to a shortage of openings for new kids as parents return to work.

KidsPoint in downtown Cedar Rapids said they are hoping to hire more workers but it’s been tough.

“We are professionals and we take care of kids, it’s not just a babysitting job it’s a career,” Ashley Meyer, the managing director of child care services at KidsPoint, said.

Meyer said staffing has been their biggest challenge since the start of the pandemic. That shortage has led to a waitlist of kids hoping for a spot at the center. Child care centers have to operate with certain adult-to-child ratios, which vary with the age of the children.

“We have a waitlist right now just because we are short-staffed and so once our staffing levels come back up we’ll be able to bring more children in to help get those families get back into some normalcy after the pandemic,” Meyer said.

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds started a task force to address the child care shortage in the state and its impact on the workforce. The task force was given 100 days to come up with policy suggestions for next year’s legislative session. Their last scheduled meeting is July 14.

In the meantime, the governor announced additional support for child care providers last week including expanded scholarship opportunities for early child care workers. Those opportunities are through T.E.A.C.H. and Child Care Wage$.

“The scholarships support childhood workers’ pursuit of higher education and it’s been shown to reduce turnover,” Reynolds said, during the announcement.

It’s another effort to try and make sure there’s enough child care available for working parents.

KidsPoint told us they’re offering sign-on bonuses and are looking to restructure wages to attract more employees.

