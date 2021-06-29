Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in
Robert Golwitzer, Jr., 42, of Ankeny.
Ankeny man arrested after missing chicken McNugget sauce leads to bomb threat

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
A COVID vaccine clinic is held at Snuffy's Bar
Iowa reports 93 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6