Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wisconsin farmers hope to voice their concerns to President Biden

Biden expected to visit Wisconsin Tuesday.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - High taxes, a labor shortage and a spike in prices. These are some of the issues Derek Orth, a dairy farmer in Grant County, Wisconsin said he and other farmers are dealing with.

“The consumers get hurt because the middle people can charge whatever they want, pay farmers as little as they want,” said Orth. He said these issues are leading to a loss in profits that only benefits the middleman.

“You can make 11 gallons of milk from that 100 pounds,’ said Orth. “If the farmer was paid $20 for that 100 pounds of milk, and in the store they’re paying $3 a gallon or more that’s $33. That $13 disappears because they put it in a gallon jug.”

As President Joe Biden prepares to visit La Crosse, Wisconsin on Tuesday, the state’s agricultural leaders hope their concerns will be heard.

”It’s really not about a right and a left discussion,” said Kevin Krentz, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. “It’s about having a continued discussion about feeding the people of our country.”

While in Wisconsin, Biden is expected to talk about “growing agriculture and rural economies.”

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson shared his thoughts on Biden’s upcoming visit.

“What I’m really hoping he will discover is that most of Wisconsin employers simply can’t hire people,” said Sen. Johnson.

Johnson blames the weekly $300 unemployment benefit with encouraging people to collect a check than go back to work.

In a statement, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said, “I know they are committed to supporting our hardworking farmers, building a stronger and more secured agricultural economy.”

Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids.
High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in
Robert Golwitzer, Jr., 42, of Ankeny.
Ankeny man arrested after missing chicken McNugget sauce leads to bomb threat

Latest News

The Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban what some lawmakers view as...
Poll shows majority of Iowans oppose law banning the teaching of ‘divisive concepts’
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's...
‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins
Hinson says congressional committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol attack unnecessary
Hinson says a congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6th Capitol attack unnecessary
Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley calls Governor Kim Reynolds one of...
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley praises Gov. Kim Reynolds at Iowa GOP dinner
Governor Kim Reynolds responded on Wednesday to a ruling made by an Iowa District court that...
Gov. Reynolds Office to appeal judge’s decision to permanently block mandatory waiting period for abortion