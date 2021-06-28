Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital makes changes to visitor policy

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Saint Luke’s Hospital is changing its visitor policy Monday.

It comes as COVID-19 cases drop.

Visiting hours are extended from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients are allowed up to two visitors and the visiting age has been lowered to 12 years old.

St. Luke’s Center for Women and Children’s Health will allow one support person along with two visitors.

All hospital visitors must be in good health and will be screened.

Masks are required.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file graphic)
Iowa woman gets prison for stealing $500,000 from aunt
(file graphic)
Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River
Authorities are looking for missing 6-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Missing 6-year-old in Denison found safe
WW2 sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest nearly 80 years later
World War II sailor killed in attack at Pearl Harbor laid to rest nearly 80 years later
Hinson says congressional committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol attack unnecessary
Hinson says a congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6th Capitol attack unnecessary

Latest News

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
One month since Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance, benefit concert set for Tuesday
Iowans are giving mixed reviews of the most recent legislative session.
Poll shows Iowans are mixed on the latest legislative session
An Ankeny man who is paralyzed is heading to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Ankeny man paralyzed in 2015 shooting heads to Paralympic Games in Tokyo
The kitchen at a local retirement community is looking to add on to its staff.
Working Iowa: Grand Living hiring in Cedar Rapids