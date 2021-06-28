UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital makes changes to visitor policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Saint Luke’s Hospital is changing its visitor policy Monday.

It comes as COVID-19 cases drop.

Visiting hours are extended from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients are allowed up to two visitors and the visiting age has been lowered to 12 years old.

St. Luke’s Center for Women and Children’s Health will allow one support person along with two visitors.

All hospital visitors must be in good health and will be screened.

Masks are required.

