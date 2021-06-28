Two juveniles arrested in Cedar Rapids after alleged truck break-in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were arrested early Monday morning after they allegedly tried to break into a truck in Cedar Rapids.

In a news release, officials said police were called to the 6300 block of Windy Meadow Lane Northeast at around 1:16 a.m. about two juveniles trying to break into a truck down the road.

When officers arrived in the area they found a 2009 Honda Accord being driven without lights on. Officers said the vehicle attempted to do a U-turn but was blocked by another police officer.

Officials said there were four juveniles in the vehicle, with a 14-year-old driving and a 17-year-old in the back seat.

The 17-year-old was reportedly charged with interference with official acts and criminal mischief. Officials said he provided false identification and damaged an interview room at the police station when police tried to contact a parent.

After an investigation, officials said it was determined that a backpack was stolen from the truck in the 4600 block of Blossom View Court northeast, but was found and recovered a short distance from the home with no items missing.

Police said the 14-year-old that was driving was determined to be a barred driver through the state of Iowa.

