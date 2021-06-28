State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Recent severe weather has led to a disaster proclamation for three counties in the eastern half of the state of Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the decree on Monday afternoon for Linn, Monroe, and Wapello Counties. It covers severe weather-related incidents that began as early as June 24.

The declaration allows deployment of state resources in the area for recovery efforts and opens up certain forms of funding to residents for disaster-related costs. This includes the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which can provide a grant of up to $5,000 to households whose income levels fall within 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three.

Individual grants can be used for various things, such as repairs to property, replacement of damaged clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Receipts are required for reimbursements, and applications for grants must be filed within 45 days of today. Applications can be completed online through the state’s website.

People can also participate in the Disaster Case Management Program, which works with people affected by storms to provide assistance with accessing recovery efforts and other guidance. No income requirements are attached to this service, which is available for 180 days. More information can be found online.

Residents can report damage from recent severe weather to state homeland security officials through their website.

