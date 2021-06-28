Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

If you’re one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

Several areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports up to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014.

The national average is now $3.09 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file graphic)
Iowa woman gets prison for stealing $500,000 from aunt
Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
WW2 sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest nearly 80 years later
World War II sailor killed in attack at Pearl Harbor laid to rest nearly 80 years later
(file graphic)
Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River
Authorities are looking for missing 6-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Missing 6-year-old in Denison found safe

Latest News

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.
Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the...
Juul to pay $40 million in North Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10