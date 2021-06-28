Solon wrestling team hosts outdoor invitational

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Six teams from all across the state, the hometown Solon Spartans, Lisbon, Williamsburg, West Liberty, Assumption, and Norwalk all wrestled one another while also battling the elements of being outside.

“I wrestled outside once or twice, it’s always the weather that gets me,” said Lisbon wrestler Brandon Paez. “Its either really hot or really humid or whatever it is, wrestling outside is different.”

You can take a pretty good guess where the inspiration for the event came from.

“Definitely the outdoor tournament at Kinnick has inspired us to move forward with this and we’re hoping to make this an annual thing,” said Solon co-head coach TJ Bevans. “We got a lot of we’re hoping to get bigger,”

The meet was held on three mats, with three duals going on simultaneously. The atmosphere while still competitive, was as relaxed as wrestling gets with officials sporting sunglasses.

“It’s kind of letting everybody know hey, it’s a little more relaxed atmosphere here tonight, we want to make sure that we’re getting calls right, we’re having safety but you know, we’re out here having a good time,” said Shea Stamp, a wrestling official of 15 years.

Thankfully inclement weather stayed away, allowing the event to go into the night, under the stadium lights.

“It’s super fun tournament that we got going on here, especially because it’s outside.” said Solon wrestler Gage Marty. “We’re lucky that we got to have it outside because of the weather, but it’s been really fun.”

The Lisbon Lions took home the team trophy in the end, but each team there got something out of it. An experience they’ll take into next season.

“They’re getting you know that camaraderie for being together and working together and competing together,” said Lisbon head coach Brad SMith. “They’ve done a really good job so far so they just, you know I just told them before the tournament’s to go out, have fun and wrestle tough and and wrestle like it’s serious.”

