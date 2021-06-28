Poll shows Iowans are mixed on the latest legislative session

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are giving mixed reviews of the most recent legislative session.

That’s according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll that surveyed a little more than 800 Iowa adults.

This past session, lawmakers passed a range of major changes to Iowa’s laws effecting issues like guns, abortion, police, education, voting, tax cuts, and the pandemic.

Overall, more Iowans approve of this year’s session, with 48 percent approving of the job lawmakers are doing.

A majority of Iowans approve of allocating $100-million dollars in grants to improve broadband internet service, with 72 percent favoring the move.

A majority of Iowans also approve of stronger legal protections for police officers, with 62 percent agreeing with decision.

And 49 percent said they like the ban on mask mandates.

However, more than half of Iowans surveyed disapprove of changes to early voting.

According to the poll 56 percent disagree with lawmakers banning certain concepts in schools concerning racism or sexism.

And 67 percent said they don’t like the new law that allows Iowans to purchase and carry a gun without a permit.

That new law begins Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.