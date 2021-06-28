One month since Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance, benefit concert set for Tuesday

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - It has now been more than a month since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared.

Xavior was last seen in his hometown of Montezuma on May 27.

There aren’t many places you can go in Montezuma without seeing Xavior’s picture, or tokens of support for him.

The town is covered in missing child posters, and his favorite color - orange. But now more than a month later, authorities have not reported progress in finding him.

Samantha Rix, the mom of one of Xavior’s friends, was the first one to report him missing last month.

Police haven’t indicated what might have happened. Since his disappearance, police and local groups searched a one-mile radius around Xavior’s mobile home park. They’ve also searched through surveillance footage from the area.

Rix says not knowing what happened to Xavior has been difficult.

“Every minute that goes by, it’s ... it’s unexplainable,” Rix said. “You know, it’s hard to put these feelings into words. Just the questions, and the whys, the wheres, the hows, what can we do?”

A reward fund set up for Xavior has more than $23,000, and it continues to grow.

On Tuesday, a benefit concert is set to happen in Grinnell to raise money for the reward fund.

Country music performer Adam Whitehead will be headlining the concert. Iowa artist Hunter Mason will also perform.

“This is a very sad situation,” Whitehead said in a news release. “With the platform I have, I definitely want to try to use it for good. I pray for his safe return and for a happy ending. Music can be such a powerful tool and I hope everyone can enjoy what we have to offer at the event while at the same time raising awareness of Xavior’s disappearance.”

The concert is set to go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds.

Organizers say proceeds from the concert, silent auction, and any concessions will go to the reward fund. People are encouraged to wear orange.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

