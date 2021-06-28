Show You Care
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several new Iowa laws take effect on Thursday.

Lawmakers passed some of them while working overtime during the last legislative session.

This includes a new law on guns that says Iowans will no longer need to have state permits to buy handguns or carry firearms in most public places.

Right now, state law says people need to get permits from their local sheriff’s office.

There’s also a new law eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse.

The current law says those abused as children had 15 years after turning 18 to press criminal charges.

The new law will allow people born after 1986 to press charges at any time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

