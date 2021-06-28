Muggy air brings scattered showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers stay with us. Early this week a frontal system remains across the area and combined with the mugginess brings a scattered shower chance through Tuesday. A weak cold front on Thursday could trigger a scattered shower or storm. Behind this front, the muggy meter drops and we dry out setting the stage for a great July 4th weekend. Highs fall into the upper 70s by Friday with the middle 80s back for the 4th.

